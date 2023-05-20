Patrick Kielty to host RTE’s The Late Late Show as Ryan Tubridy steps down

Film Is Great reception – Los Angeles

Patrick Kielty will host RTE’s The Late Late Show after Ryan Tubridy steps down from the role at the end of the current series, the broadcaster has announced.

Earlier this year, Tubridy said it was a “privilege to host the national institution” as it was confirmed he would be departing the show following 14 years at the helm.

Northern Ireland comedian and presenter Kielty, 52, will become the fourth host of the long-running show for its 61st season next September.

Kielty said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTE enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Jim Jennings, RTE’s director of content, added: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.

“We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it.”

Tubridy will also step down from hosting The Late Late Toy Show which raised millions of euros for children’s charities across the island of Ireland.