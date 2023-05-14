Abba’s Bjorn in tribute to impact of Eurovision after international success

Bjorn Ulvaeus

Bjorn Ulvaeus has told this year’s Eurovision acts their lives “could be about to change forever” as he acknowledged the impact of Eurovision on Abba’s lives.

The group won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 1974 and went on to have worldwide success.

Appearing during the contest’s final on Saturday ahead of an Abba montage featuring clips from performances over the years and a glimpse inside the Abba Museum, Ulvaeus said: “The lives of some of the acts that you’ve seen tonight could be about to change forever.

Good luck to our 26 Grand Finalists! ? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ZcZYf8uTgs — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

“When Abba walked onto that stage, we couldn’t have even imagined 50 years later we’d have a museum about us and that we would perform as avatars in Abba Voyage.

“Our international success all began with Eurovision and it’s so great to see recent acts are having great success too. Their journey started with Eurovision too.”