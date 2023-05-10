Lewis Capaldi to perform new single live at 2023 Bafta Television Awards

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London

Lewis Capaldi will give his first televised performance of his new chart-topping single at the 2023 Bafta Television Awards, it has been announced.

The Scottish superstar will perform the track, Wish You The Best, during the televised event on Sunday May 14.

The Bafta Television awards – billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar – will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Capaldi’s debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent sold over 10 million copies worldwide and became the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020.



It included two UK number 1 singles and earned him several Brit Awards and a Grammy nomination.

The singer is now embarking on his biggest ever sold-out headline tour of North America on top of headline performances at Reading and Leeds festival in August, as well as a slot at Glastonbury.

Wish You The Best follows the recent release of Capaldi’s feature-length documentary: Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lewis to the Bafta stage for the first live performance of his chart-topping single.

“It will be a magical moment as two powerful entertainment mediums come together to create a captivating performance.

“Audiences at home and in the room will be in for a treat, and we can’t wait to end this year’s awards season in style.”

Shows such as This Is Going to Hurt, The Responder, Bad Sisters and The Crown lead the nominations at this year’s Baftas.

The Bafta Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.