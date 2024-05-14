Elbow fans ‘apprehensive’ ahead of Co-op Live opening show

Fans of rock band Elbow have admitted feeling “apprehensive” ahead of the Co-op Live arena’s opening concert following a series of issues at the venue.

The £365 million arena in Manchester postponed its opening show for a third time after part of the ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling during a soundcheck in early May.

Elbow are now set to open the venue on Tuesday after the venue announced it was “satisfied” the issue was an “isolated manufacturing default” following an inspection.

Samantha, 51, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, said she had booked tickets to see the band to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday.

The Co-op Live arena in Manchester is due to open (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m hoping to go tonight, it all seems to be going ahead but I won’t feel fully sure until I’m standing there and actually watching the gig,” Samantha, who did not want to share her surname, told the PA news agency.

“I’ve seen (Elbow) about 20 times so I’m used to seeing the band but I’m reticent to see them somewhere that hasn’t been fully tested, that’s a bit of a worry.

“I am a bit apprehensive – when you go anywhere you want to know about the structural integrity of the place you’re going to.

“I think it’s just because it’s new as well, nobody is sure that everything is going to be OK with it being the first official gig.

“I know all venues have to start somewhere but as long as they say everything is fine, that’s as reassuring as it can be.”

Samantha, who works at the British Museum, added that she had received “very little” communication from Co-op Live and “nothing actually to reassure people that everything was going ahead”.

“I’m sure it will be a good evening, it was just the sort of communication in the lead up,” she said.

“There was nothing really in terms of updates, there were things about the gigs that were cancelling or moving, but nothing actually to reassure people that everything was going ahead.

“I’ve had very little in the run-up at all.

“I’ll be able to relax more when I actually get there and they start the show and I hope it goes off without a hitch.”

Craig, 38, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, said he is feeling “hopeful” the Elbow concert will go ahead after he was due to see two concerts at the Co-op Live arena earlier in May but they were postponed.

“We’re hopeful it will go ahead but we have been joking amongst ourselves about when it will get cancelled,” Craig, who did not want to share his surname, told PA.

“I was due to go to the Take That concert on May 7 and I was due to go to the Keane concert on May 5 so after both of them not going ahead, there is a feeling of wondering if it will happen again.”

He added: “For a new venue I think you can expect and accept a few teething problems, but not to the extent where events are cancelled, and not so last minute.

“I feel it should have been fully tested and ready at least a month beforehand, rather than only a week.”

A Co-op Live spokesperson said: “Following the incident in the bowl on May 1 2024, an inspection and verification report was undertaken by SES subcontractors.

“In consultation with Manchester City Council, responsible authorities and wider stakeholders, we are satisfied with the process and outcome of the investigation identifying the HVAC nozzle as an isolated manufacturing default.

“This is a standard process of review in any venue when such an incident occurs.

“We now look forward to welcoming fans to Elbow’s opening performance on May 14 2024.”