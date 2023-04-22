Notification Settings

BBC One offers first look at comedy thriller Black Ops

Published:

The series stars Bafta-winning actors Gbemisola Ikumelo and Akemnji Ndifornyen, and Hammed Animashaun.

BBC One has offered a first look at its new high-concept comedy thriller, Black Ops.

The six-part series set in east London tells the story of Dom and Kay, two police community support officers who join the Metropolitan Police in the hope of cleaning up their community.

However, they quickly find themselves unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration, with their lives becoming more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco.

Black Ops stars Bafta-winning actors Gbemisola Ikumelo and Akemnji Ndifornyen, and Hammed Animashaun.

Supporting cast includes After Love stars Joanna Scanlan and Colin Hoult, as well as Ariyon Bakare and Felicity Montagu among others.

The show was created and executive produced by Ikumelo and Ndifornyen and co-written and executive produced by Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf.

The series is directed by Ben Gregor.

Black Ops is due to launch on Friday May 5 at 9.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

