Elizabeth Hurley remembers cricketer Shane Warne on anniversary of his death

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a romantic memory of Shane Warne on the anniversary of his death aged 52.

The actress and model was engaged to the Australian cricketer from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, with their relationship attracting significant media attention.

On Saturday Hurley, 57, posted a picture on Instagram of the couple on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, which is famous for the padlocks couples have attached to it.

A lock is often engraved with the couple’s names and date and marks an indestructible bond.

Hurley, best known for starring in the Austin Powers and Bedazzled films, wrote: “A year without Shane. You’ll be missed forever. I hope our padlock is still there #pontdesarts.”

Warne, who took 708 Test wickets in an illustrious career, and was instrumental in Australia’s 1999 World Cup win, died on March 4 last year after a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.