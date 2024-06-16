Giovanni Pernice denies claims of ‘threatening behaviour’ amid Strictly absence

Giovanni Pernice has branded allegations about his teaching methods “simply false” after it emerged he will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

The Italian dancer has been part of the BBC One celebrity dancing show since 2015 when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

But the BBC did not announce the 33-year-old in its line-up of professional dancers for the forthcoming series following reports that he would not compete.

Taking to Instagram early on Sunday morning, the dancer said he is “co-operating fully” with an ongoing BBC investigation and is looking forward to “clearing my name and establishing the truth”.

The star wrote: “To my fans and followers,

“Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

“As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – your messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.

“With love, Giovanni.”

The BBC did not announce Giovanni Pernice as part of its line-up of professional dancers for 2024 following reports that he would not compete (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Pernice is currently on tour with fellow professional dancer Anton Du Beke, with whom he has also hosted a travel show.

In 2021, Pernice lifted the Strictly glitterball trophy alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant.

The Sun, which was the first to report suggestions that an investigation was under way, had claimed Pernice had quit the show.

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence-gathering”, but the BBC has not confirmed whether any probe has begun.

Pernice had previously denied the allegations in a statement in May.