Spencer Matthews ‘follows his heart’ to find brother Michael in new documentary

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews attempts to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja in the trailer clip for his documentary Finding Michael.

The Disney+ feature-length film details the emotional story of 34-year-old Matthews’ attempt to find the body of his brother who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999.

Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Everest at the age of 22, but disappeared on the mountain just three hours later.

The trailer begins with former Made In Chelsea star Matthews looking at a picture of his brother wearing a red ski jacket, saying: “I hate the picture. All I see is a young man in the process of losing his life.”

He continued: “Michael was my big brother. 20 odd years later we are sent this photograph of a body, it looks like it could be Michael. My heart says we should go and find him. And if we can, bring him home. We need the best people possible. We have one of the greatest, Nims Purja. We have to look all over the mountain.”

Matthews can be seen kissing his wife Vogue Williams, holding their new-born baby, who says: “God I hope you find him.” She is later seen getting emotional on facetime to Matthews who is out on the expedition.

Spencer Matthews and Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja (Disney+/PA)

World “14 peak” record holder Purja leads the 10-man search crew armed with drones and the trailer shows the crew face unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in.

TV presenter and executive producer Grylls says: “Stay safe. If you get hold of Mike, I hear his voice screaming that one loud.”

He later added: “On average, seven people every year of those attempting Everest will lose their lives. No mountain is worth dying for a second time over.”