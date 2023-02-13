Love Island star Alex Bowen passes new lie detector relationship test

TGILieDetector_AlexOlivia

Love Island star Alex Bowen has been revealed to have passed a lie detector test about his relationship with his wife Olivia Bowen.

The pair met on ITV’s reality dating show back in 2016, when Alex took a lie detector test, and have since got married and had a child together.

Seven years ago, he was asked if he could see a future with Olivia and if his feelings towards Olivia are real, which the test found he had failed.

However, during their TGI Fridays’ true love detector test this week Alex’s yes to both of the same questions was revealed as the truth.

Alex was then asked if he liked the Christmas present Olivia bought him, to which he replied ‘yes’ and the results claimed was a lie.

Olivia said: “The one in Love Island was interesting, I remember, I think I punched a hairspray can afterwards.”

In June, the couple – who are one of the longest lasting couples from Love Island – had a son called Abel.

While talking about this year’s show, they also said Tik Tok farmer Will Young was the most authentic.

Olivia also said: “It’s quite difficult to tell because I don’t know why people are in there for I just can’t work it out.

“There’s quite a few snakes in there this year.”