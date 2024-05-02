Tyra Banks says she had first alcoholic drink on 50th birthday

Tyra Banks said she celebrated her 50th birthday by trying her first alcoholic beverage.

The US model and TV presenter, who created the reality show America’s Next Top Model in 2003 with iterations across the world, said she “could not wait to be 50”.

Banks said she rang in her milestone December birthday “in Australia with my family”.

Tyra Banks arrives for the annual Vanity Fair Party (Yui Mok/PA)

“My mum and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” she told People magazine.

“We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere.

“I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time.

“It wasn’t worth it. I was like ‘This is nasty’.”

Banks said she was wrong about how she used to perceived 50-year-old’s as it is “totally different than what I thought”.

“I am not insecure about myself. It feels real good,” she added.

The 50-year-old, who was an original Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1997, is a two-time Emmy award winning presenter for The Tyra Banks Show which ran from 2005 to 2010.

She has also had stints hosting America’s Got Talent and Dancing With The Stars.