Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

ShowbizPublished:

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb.

Paris Hilton at 2010 MTV Movie Awards – Arrivals – California
Paris Hilton at 2010 MTV Movie Awards – Arrivals – California

Paris Hilton appears to have announced the birth of her first child.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News