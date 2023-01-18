Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michelle Obama thanks fans for ‘supporting me during journey’ on 59th birthday

ShowbizPublished:

The former First Lady received messages from famous faces including her husband, Octavia Spencer and Ellen DeGeneres.

Michelle Obama visits UK
Michelle Obama visits UK

Michelle Obama has thanked fans for their birthday wishes and “supporting me during every step of my journey”.

The former First Lady received messages from thousands of people online, including from famous faces including her husband, Octavia Spencer and Ellen DeGeneres.

Obama turned 59 on Tuesday.

“Thank you all for the birthday love,” she wrote on social media.

“I say this a lot, and I mean it—I love you back, and I am so grateful for you supporting me during every step of my journey.”

Her husband, former president Barack Obama, said that his wife made “every day brighter” as he shared a picture of the two.

“Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he wrote.

In her own tweet, Oscar-winning actress Spencer wrote that Obama was: “Constantly raising the bar for all of us and doing it flawlessly! “

“Happy birthday, @MichelleObama, I love you so much,” DeGeneres wrote.

The US talk show host shared a comical video of the pair at a book signing event for Obama’s book Becoming.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News