Helen Skelton reveals why she and Gorka Marquez had hoped to win Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Helen Skelton has revealed that winning Strictly Come Dancing would have been “the perfect way to say thank you” and admitted partner Gorka Marquez was “disappointed” at the couple’s loss.

The 39-year-old TV presenter missed out on Strictly victory to wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, who lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Jowita Przystal on Saturday night.

Speaking candidly to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine, Skelton said: “When Claudia [Winkleman] asked me what it would mean to win the show, and I wasn’t able to articulate what I wanted to say, but ultimately it would have been the perfect way to say thank you for all the support and the messages that I’ve had.

“All I was able to say was we’ve had this atmosphere, I’ll take it!

“And if I could bottle that atmosphere from Saturday night and the applause and the way everyone was going crazy, that will see me through any dark day because it was just the most wonderful feeling and it just goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people.”

During the final Skelton and Marquez, 32, danced the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couple’s choice routine to Mein Herr as performed by Liza Minnelli in Cabaret, and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

Skelton also spoke about her professional partner Marquez, whom she described as a “credit to that show and a credit to his family,” and his disappointment after learning they had missed out on the win.

“What I love about Gorka and our friendship is we are so honest, it’s written all over our faces,” she said.

“When I was terrified, I was terrified. When we were loving our time together, we were loving our time together. When we were stressed, we were stressed.

Skelton and Marquez missed out on the win to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“And if his face had said anything other than ‘I’m disappointed’ on Saturday, it would have been a disservice.

“I’m not taking anything away from Hamza and Jowita, they have been brilliant all season and we are delighted for them.

“Gorka helped give Hamza so many tips, in a supportive way, it’s a real family, and bless him, he just wanted to win it.”

Writing on Instagram after Saturday evening’s live final, 32-year-old Yassin shared an emotional post about his time on the show.

He wrote: “I am still trying to comprehend what happen last night.

“Let me start by thanking my dance partner @jowitaprzystal. As I said yesterday you are an angel disguised as a human being, a ray of sunshine!

“Thank you for your trust and guidance throughout this incredible journey. You shone a light for me that got me through some tough weeks and you have been by my side every step of the way.

“You will go on to do great things in your life. It was my pleasure to be your student. I will forever be grateful for how you have changed my life.”