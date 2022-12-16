Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan to document fertility journey

National Television Awards 2021 – London

TV star Vicky Pattison has announced she will be documenting her fertility journey with fiance Ercan Ramadan because “there’s a real lack of honest information out there”.

The former Geordie Shore star and winner of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, 35, revealed the couple have embarked on their parenthood journey, sharing a photograph of them smiling outside the London Women’s Clinic.

Writing about their experience on Instagram, Pattison said: “Last week @ercan_ram and I took our first proper steps to hopefully adding to our family in the future. We each had a series of scans and tests … Luckily we’re all healthy and in a good position to prepare for the egg retrieval process in the new year!

“Then if everything goes to plan we’ll make our gorgeous little embryos and our frozen family will be there waiting for us when we do decide to start that next chapter of lives.”

Pattison said she wanted women to be aware that there is “more than one route to motherhood and happiness”, insisting that every woman’s experience trying to have children is “different”.

She wrote: “I think there’s a real lack of honest information out there – and we also have to understand that every woman’s experience with having children or trying to have children is different.

“In the new year I will be doing my best to share every step of this process with you – chronicling the highs and the lows of our embryo freezing process – just to give those ladies out there thinking about doing it an accurate understanding of how it can look!”

The reality TV star said she will be sharing her fertility journey on ITV morning show Lorraine.

She added: “I haven’t posted about this as I haven’t really known what to say and stupidly every time I do start typing about it, I cry … Anyway, I just wanted to say a big thankyou to the amazing team at @londonwomensclinic who were so kind, understanding and just lovely to us as we were pretty nervous and emotional.”