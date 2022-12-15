Joe Lycett to tell story of World Cup money-shredding stunt and teases David Beckham response

Joe Lycett magazine with David Beckham on the cover.

Last month the Birmingham-born comedian called on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England footballer to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador at the World Cup, otherwise he would destroy £10,000 of his own cash by putting it through a shredder.

After failing to hear back from Beckham, Lycett released a video which appeared to show him shredding the notes but later revealed it was a hoax and he had already donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities.

The story behind the stand-off will now be told in Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas, which airs on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.

On Thursday Lycett said that David Beckham's team had issued his TV programme with a statement regarding his involvement in Qatar.

Joe Lycett 'shredded the cash' after failing to hear back from David Beckham

UPDATE: David Beckham’s team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on @channel4 (1/4) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

He said on Twitter: "UPDATE: David Beckham’s team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on @channel4.

"As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so you’ll have to make up your own minds.

"We also speak to some LGBTQ+ football teams and Dr Nasser Mohamed, the first openly gay Qatari, who Beckham blocked on Instagram. We also reunite some of the cast of Footballers’ Wives lol.

"I’d like to thank the Got Your Back team and the team at Channel 4 for their extraordinary hard work on this project. Here’s a trailer."

I’d like to thank the Got Your Back team and the team at Channel 4 for their extraordinary hard work on this project. Here’s a trailer. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/NDd27wQCst — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022