Ciaran Griffiths to make Corrie debut playing troublesome father of Jacob Hay

Ciaran Griffiths playing Damon

Ciaran Griffiths is to join the cast of Coronation Street playing new character Damon, the troublemaker father of Jacob Hay.

The actor, whose credits include The Bay, Shameless and Waterloo Road, will arrive in Weatherfield in December causing upheaval in the life of his formerly wayward son.

Jacob, played by Jack James Ryan in the ITV soap, has turned his life around and put his past as a drug dealer behind him.

Jack James Ryan as Jacob and Ciaran Griffiths as Damon (ITV/PA)

Having settled into life on the cobbles, his relationship with Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is thriving and he has a job at the factory.

The couple have also moved into a flat with friends Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Aaron (James Craven) but this is thrown into doubt with the arrival of his father and he is desperate to get rid of him.

Questions remain unanswered about why Damon has returned to Weatherfield now and why he quickly starts pushing for a business opportunity at the Bistro.

Griffiths said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last three years.

“The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the cobbles. I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew.

“I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting.