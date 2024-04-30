Free streaming service launches in collaboration with UK broadcasters

A free streaming service has launched in the UK in collaboration with the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Freely, a service which is now available through the next generation of smart TVs, will let households access free-to-air channels via the internet, alongside on-demand content, without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.

The streaming proposition has been launched by Everyone TV, which is owned and supported by the UK’s leading public service broadcasters.

Kieran Clifton, director, BBC distribution and business development, said: “The launch of Freely is a historic moment for UK television.

“Collaboration between the UK PSBs is critical to connecting and protecting all audiences as we transition towards the streaming era – and delivering live TV over broadband for free is a ground-breaking innovation that will futureproof public service broadcasting.”

Martin Goswami, ITV group strategic partnerships and distribution director, said: “The success and impact of programmes like ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office shows the importance of UK PSBs and ITV is proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for free TV in this country with Freely.

“Bringing live-streamed channels and on-demand content together in Freely gives viewers the opportunity to access the very best in British content as easily as possible, from live and recent programmes to a wealth of on-demand options.”

People with Freely will be able to watch BBC programmes (Lucy North/PA)

Grace Boswood, technology and distribution director, Channel 4, said: “Freely will deliver the best of Britain’s world-leading public service content seamlessly and for free.

“It further supports Channel 4’s Fast Forward strategy as we accelerate our transformation into the streaming age, ensuring our trusted, brand-safe content is available to everyone.”

James Tatam, SVP business and revenue for Channel 5, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Freely, which will ensure UK audiences can continue to easily discover and enjoy original, high-quality British programmes from Channel 5 and the other public service broadcasters – live and on demand, for free.”

Freely is now available on Hisense TVs, which use the Vidaa operating system, and in the coming weeks it will become available on Vestel TVs, powered by the TiVo operating system.

The smart TVs will be available in stores across the UK and online at retailers such as Currys, Argos, AO and Very.