In Pictures: Taylor Swift dazzles on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome

Taylor Swift made an instant impression as she stepped on to the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 32-year-old pop superstar, who went to number one in multiple countries last month with her latest album Midnights, arrived at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, wearing a black black bodysuit featuring a cut-out overlay dress.

The piece featured numerous green jewels and some fans on social media speculated it could be a cryptic reference to her recent album track Bejeweled.

Swift completed the outfit with a pair of matching black stilettos as she posed for the cameras ahead of the awards ceremony.

US pop singer Bebe Rexha wore a extravagant blue dress which erupted upwards like a flower, while TV presenter Maya Jama, who was recently announced as the new host of Love Island, arrived wearing a black ensemble featuring a train.

David Guetta and Ava Max posed together on the red carpet, and there were also appearances from David Hasselhoff and Muse.

Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Bebe Rexha (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

David Guetta and Ava Max (Ian West/PA)

Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard of Muse (Ian West/PA)

David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA)

Co-hosts Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)

Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Tate McRae (Ian West/PA)