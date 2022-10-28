Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor

Duran Duran at Q Awards 2015 – London

Duran Duran are “each others’ greatest gift” and continue to inspire and motivate one another to write music, bassist John Taylor has said.

The musician said if not for the band’s chemistry, he was “not sure how many of us would still be making music today”.

It comes ahead of the release of a new 75-minute documentary film, entitled A Hollywood High, released as part of the band’s 40th anniversary year.

As well as documenting their recent rooftop concert in Los Angeles, the film also features interviews and archival footage that tells the story of the band’s special relationship with the US city.

It was shot in March from the roof of The Aster hotel in the heart of Hollywood which overlooks the Capitol Records building, the site of the renowned new wave group’s original US record label home.

Band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John and Roger Taylor all took part in a Q&A session ahead of a special screening of the film, which is due for official release on November 3.

The event, held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, coincided with Le Bon’s birthday, and he received a rendition of Happy Birthday from the adoring audiences.

Asked what kept the band motivated and inspired to write after four decades, John replied: “The fact that we’re a team and we’ve always had each other.

“I think we are each others’ greatest gift.

“If we weren’t a band like this I’m not sure how many of us would still be making music today.

“The fact that we have to get it up and get it together, to be this team.”

Roger added: “We’re still music lovers, we didn’t pull down the shutters in 1985, we’ve always been into contemporary music and we just want to keep writing.”

“There’s a collective curiosity,” said Le Bon.

The band said they “didn’t know we were making the film”, which added “authenticity” to the project.

“We document a lot of what we do… but we were documenting this event, which was essentially a showcase to launch the American tour,” said John.

“The fact that we didn’t know we were making the movie, I think you’re getting an authenticity that you wouldn’t get if we knew we were making a film.”

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio, Girls On Film, Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

They released their 15th studio album, Future Past, last year and are due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next week.

See Duran Duran’s live show on the big screen in the feature-length docu-concert film, A HOLLYWOOD HIGH. With exclusive new interviews, behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage, see the film in theaters starting Nov. 3 Worldwide. #duranlivehttps://t.co/fSHzlMP9hE pic.twitter.com/QxV4NClVtR — Duran Duran (@duranduran) October 11, 2022

The group recently played a number of gigs as part of their 40th anniversary celebration tour, which included being one of the headline acts at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

They also performed at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace as well as starring in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony which was being held in their home city of Birmingham.