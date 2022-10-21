Taylor Swift’s red carpet highlights as new album Midnights released

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album has finally arrived.

Midnights sees the singer-songwriter returning to a more poppy sound, albeit still with a melancholic mood, after the folky stylings of her last two albums.

In the lead-up to the release, Swift has been wearing retro-inspired looks on social media, with stripy tees, ribbed knitwear and cord trousers.

But judging by the Midnights teaser clip, the 32-year-old will be wearing extravagant outfits in her forthcoming music videos.

To mark the Midnights launch, here is a look back at some of the singer’s most memorable red carpet looks.

MTV Awards 2009

(PA)

Who can forget the night Swift was interrupted by Kanye West while accepting the Best Female Video award?

For the occasion, which has gone down in awards ceremony history, Swift wore a sparkling nude and silver one-shoulder Kaufmanfranco gown, plus diamond jewels.

American Music Awards 2013

(Alamy/PA)

At the 2013 AMAs the singer sported a sequinned minidress by British designer Julien Macdonald.

MTV Awards 2013

(Doug Peters/PA)

Rocking a look that was part old Hollywood glamour, part femme fatale, Swift was back at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 wearing a figure-hugging, midnight blue Herve Leger gown.

Met Gala 2014

(Dennis Van Tine/PA)

A vision in pink at the 2014 Met Gala, the pop star was dressed by Oscar de la Renta in a pale pink corseted gown with a flowing train and gold embellishments.

MTV Awards 2014

(PA)

Possibly her most daring red carpet look to date, for the 2014 VMAs Swift wore a super-short playsuit designed by Mary Katrantzou.

Grammys 2016

(Alamy/PA)

A memorable example of colour blocking, this Versace ensemble – comprised of an orange bandeau top and fuchsia skirt – landed Swift on all the best-dressed lists.

American Music Awards 2018

(Alamy/PA)

Dressed like a designer disco ball, the pop star attended the 2018 AMAs in a Balmain silver minidress and matching thigh-high boots.

Time 100 Gala

(Greg Allen/PA)

Bringing boho princess vibes to the Time 100 Gala in 2019, Swift chose a pastel pink and yellow J Mendel gown with voluminous sleeves and a smattering of floral embroidery.

MTV Awards 2022

(Doug Peters/PA)

Returning to the VMAs stage to collect the Video of the Year award 13 years after the infamous West incident, Swift opted for an Oscar de la Renta number.

The flapper-style minidress featured strings of sparkling embellishment, a halter neck and a low back.