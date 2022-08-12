Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beyonce enjoys second week of chart success with new album Renaissance

ShowbizPublished:

The singer’s album outsold Harry Styles and Eminem to reach the top spot.

Beyonce
Beyonce

Beyonce has topped the UK album charts with Renaissance for a second consecutive week.

Her seventh studio album, which incorporates house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats, is her first solo offering in six years.

The Destiny’s Child singer, 40, has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist with debut Dangerously In Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

This week Renaissance outsold Harry Styles, who had enjoyed a run of success with Harry’s House, and a new entry from Eminem to land the top spot this week.

Curtain Call 2 becomes Eminem’s 12th UK top 10 album and is a follow-up from his 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits which has spent 526 weeks on the chart.

On the singles chart, Beyonce’s Break My Soul reached number two for a second week following competition from Afraid To Feel by LF System which secured its sixth week as the top.

Excluding her 2010 appearance as a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s number one Telephone, Break My Soul is Beyonce’s highest-charting solo hit in 14 years, since If I Was A Boy reached number one in 2008.

KSI and Tom Grennan’s collaboration Not Over Yet has also debuted at number four.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News