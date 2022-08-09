Paul O’Grady quits Radio 2 show after shake-up saw him sharing with Rob Beckett

We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.

We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future. ?https://t.co/ty9KxHdDLd pic.twitter.com/pjh6SR5TXD

— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) August 9, 2022