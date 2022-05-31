New Love Island villa unveiled ahead of series launch

Love Island villa

A new Love Island villa has been unveiled in Mallorca ahead of the series launch on Monday night.

Recent series of the popular dating show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island.

However, it has reportedly become unavailable for the forthcoming series, prompting the show’s bosses to look elsewhere.

The new villa is in Mallorca’s mountainous landscape (ITV/PA)

The show’s executive producer Mike Spencer said the new villa was selected in December and began being redesigned in January.

The villa for the eighth series is again situated in Mallorca’s green and mountainous landscape in the east of the island.

Islanders will enter through a new giant chrome heart which sits outside the front of the building over a wooden walkway leading to the front door.

Contestants will enter through a giant chrome heart (ITV/PA)

With a similar layout to the show’s previous location, the bedroom is on the ground floor of the villa and houses a selection of double beds.

The show has done away with placing them in a row, and has a number of beds facing each other for a more communal feel.

The new villa has also brought back “the dog house” – a foldout bed in the living room, where islanders who find themselves on the wrong side of their partner may spend the night.

The girls’ dressing room again leads out to the enclosed sun terrace overlooking the infinity pool, which this year features in-water sun loungers.

The bedroom area has been redesigned to create a more communal feel (ITV/PA)

A pop art theme and eye-catching neon lights run throughout the villa and a rose-gold kitchen has been installed outside.

The garden features a variety of seating areas with yellow, blue and pink accents.

Speaking about the decision to include more secluded outside areas, Mr Spencer said: “It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially. We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

He added that the fire pit area where the islanders often gather ahead of dumpings and new arrivals is now more of an “arena” for the show’s most dramatic moments.

Contestants will be treated to in-water sun loungers (ITV/PA)

Laura Whitmore will return to present the hit ITV2 series, a role she has held since 2020.

Whitmore’s husband, comedian and presenter Ian Stirling, will again provide a comedic voiceover.

The series eight islanders were revealed on social media on Monday and include former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.