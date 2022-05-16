N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

N-Dubz

Hip hop group N-Dubz have announced they will reform for a UK arena tour later this year.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday.

The surprise announcement revealed that new single Charmer would be released on Thursday May 19, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on sale the following day.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.