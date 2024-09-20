Singer Katy Perry says she uses astrology as ‘a way to GPS what’s coming next’

Pop star Katy Perry has said she uses astrology as “a way to GPS what’s coming next”, saying she reads the stars “every single day”.

The 39-year-old said she uses the practice to see what her day will bring in the same way people look up “what’s the weather going to be like today”.

It comes after Perry released 143 today, her first studio album in four years since 2020’s Smile.

“It’s kind of like everybody looks up what’s the weather going to be like today?

“Well, I look up my stars and I go, OK, this is what’s coming and how do I play it? And this is how I’m going to play it.”

Lowe asked Perry if she was being led by the stars or whether she was leading them when looking for information.

She replied: “I think you get a choice, I believe in free will and I think there’s two options here, a positive and a negative, and even in the negative, you can still find the positive.

“All of the shifting that I’ve been through in my life, the ups, the downs, the peaks, the valleys, if you don’t find a way to sow seeds in the valleys, you’ll never find those fruits in the peaks, so you got to find what it is.”

Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, said her life had become “mixed and more balanced” since the beginning of her career, and said she wanted to be a mentor to the next generation of pop stars.

The Firework singer added: “I’m here if you need to talk to anyone that’s been through what you’ve been through, because there’s only a few astronauts out there.

“You want to talk about what you’ve been through and tell them that, look, you’re riding this rocket now and it’s going to go up, it’s going to go down.

“You’re holding on for dear life and if you ever need anything, I am here because I have ridden it hard and for a long time. It’s been a wild ride. It’s been really fun.”

It comes after Bloom paid tribute to the star when handing her the video vanguard award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) earlier this month, saying she “loves with her whole heart”.

Perry first shot to fame with UK number one single I Kissed A Girl in 2008, and has gone on to have five UK number one singles and two UK number one albums in Teenage Dream and Prism.

The full interview with Perry can be heard on demand on Apple Music.