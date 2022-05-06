Amanda Abbington says paralysed fiance Jonathan Goodwin is a ‘total inspiration’

Amanda Abbington

Actor Amanda Abbington has said she and fiance Jonathan Goodwin are “closer and tighter than ever” after the daredevil was left paralysed by an accident during an escape stunt.

Abbington, 48, who is best known for playing Mary Watson in the BBC series Sherlock, previously revealed that the stuntman nearly died after the accident during rehearsals for America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Goodwin, 42, who appeared in the 2019 series of Britain’s Got Talent, was left paralysed and now uses a wheelchair.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine during the couple’s first TV interview together, Abbington said: “We are closer and tighter than ever, and we just have this unspoken thing that we have and every day is a joy, and it’s just fun. We have the best time.

“We said the other day we are going to be the people that say ‘yes’, if anything happens and it’s a new adventure we’ll just go ‘yes’ because life’s too short.

“That’s what I’ve realised through all of this. Just be in the moment and grab it with both hands because you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She added: “He’s a total inspiration to me. He’s an idiot – but I’m a wally so it’s fine.”

Goodwin fell 30ft between two burning cars and missed a safety airbag when a stunt rehearsal went wrong. He subsequently spent four months in hospital.

He told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “I’m not down about it. I’m doing as well as I can be. It was pretty gnarly. It sounds very dramatic sitting here, but I nearly died.”

He added: “I saved my life because I fell upside down, head first to the ground, but I didn’t hit my head.”

Goodwin said that after the accident he told Abbington she could end their relationship.

He said: “I did say ‘You have a get-out-of-jail-free card – if you want to walk away, then I completely understand’, and she told me not to be so stupid and that was that.”

The couple began their relationship after separating from previous partners, and plan to get married in the summer.