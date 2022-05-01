Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make red carpet debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The A-list pair first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The event in Washington DC on Saturday has been held annually since 1921 by the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents journalists who cover the White House and the US president.

The dinner, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

A host of other famous faces including Caitlyn Jenner, Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore were also in attendance.

The event returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian posted a selection of images of herself and Davidson, 28, on Instagram, with the caption: “White House din din.”

She was dressed in a floor-length silver gown, while Davidson accompanied her in black tie and dark sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson in The Kardashians, which began airing on Disney+ last month.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

Kardashian also said that viewers will get an insight into her relationship with West, now known as Ye, as he featured in the first episode of the show.

Kardashian’s new relationship has caused tension with West, who has made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The couple had married in 2014.