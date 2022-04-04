Music stars spare no expense on the Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas

Lil Nas X at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals

A range of bold looks dominated the 64th Grammy Awards red carpet including exotic prints, trailing gowns and studded detailing.

Stars of the music industry spared no expense with their eye-catching looks ahead of the ceremony, which is taking place in Las Vegas for the first time this year.

Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat wore an off the shoulder mint Versace gown and a matching corseted bodysuit with jewelled detail.

The rapper completed the look with layers of diamond jewellery from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co, and a crystal covered JBL speaker turned into a bag.

Lil Nas X said the ensemble had taken “weeks” to come together (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Montero singer Lil Nas X, known for his head-turning outfits, did not disappoint in a studded all-white Balmain jumpsuit with platformed white shoes.

Jewels outlined the suit’s armour-like pattern and colourful butterflies were embroidered onto the chest and sleeves.

The rapper said the ensemble had taken “weeks” to come together.

One week on from the Oscars, Billie Eilish opted again for an all-black ensemble but chose an oversized caped-jacket with a floor length dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She wore black boots with chunky soles and retro sunglasses to complete the look.

Megan Thee Stallion wore an exotic animal print dress with a long, gold-edged slit which extended up to her thigh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion stood out in her exotic animal print dress with a long, gold-edged slit which extended up to her thigh.

The WAP rapper completed her look with chunky gold bracelets and matching earrings, and her signature winged eyeliner.

St Vincent arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

St Vincent wore a sprawling coral-reef inspired gown with puffed pink edging and a statement train.

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country legend Carrie Underwood also opted for a long gown, showcasing a flowing golden number complete with a crystal bodice.

As well as being nominated for two Grammys this year, the singer will also take to the stage to perform.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo wore an off-shoulder black pencil gown with glittering pink detail.

With seven nominations, the 19 year-old is one of the evening’s top nominees alongside Eilish.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Music power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd both showcased simple, yet elegant looks, as they matched their brown toned outfits.

Maren sported a snakeskin patterned cocktail dress that opened at the front to reveal a lacey black bralette, while Hurd went for a sandy coloured suit and matching tasselled loafers.

Brandi Carlile arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)