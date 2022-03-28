Notification Settings

Kristen Stewart leads the biggest fashion statements on the Oscars red carpet

The Spencer actor shocked in hotpants instead of a more traditional gown.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart leads the pack for most controversial and statement-making red carpet attire, wearing a tuxedo-style outfit with matching black hotpants.

The 31-year-old is nominated for her role in Spencer, and is attending the Academy Awards with fiancee Dylan Meyer.

It is already rare to see women wearing trousers on the red carpet, let alone shorts – and Stewart made her outfit even more risque with a white shirt almost completely unbuttoned underneath her jacket.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart (Jordan Strauss/AP)

While Stewart wore heels on the red carpet, she apparently changed into flats as soon as she entered the venue.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Jada Pinkett Smith takes over the red carpet in a green long-sleeved gown that has it all: a ruffled skirt, ruched bodice, high neck and leg slit, making even more of an impact with her shaved head.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Billie Eilish attended the 2020 Oscars in a Chanel pantsuit, so it was surprising to see her stray from her normal trousers to wear a puffball dress by Gucci, but she kept her signature edgy style with clumpy platform boots underneath.

Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wanda Sykes is on presenting duties for the night, and she walked the red carpet with wife Alex Sykes wearing a custom cream Pamella Roland suit.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nicole Kidman stood out from the crowd in an unusual dove grey colour for her custom Armani Prive gown, a simple column dress with a statement ruffle on the midriff, and trailing bow attached to the back.

Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Niecy Nash proves fuchsia is always a good choice on the red carpet – and she paid homage to her wife Jessica Betts by holding a clutch emblazoned with the words Wifey for Lifey.

