Hollyoaks teases upcoming minibus crash with life-changing consequences

Hollyoaks has teased that a school student will suffer life-changing consequences after a horror minibus crash in an upcoming episode.

The Channel 4 soap opera has said viewers this week will see a school trip end in disaster when teacher John Paul crashes the minibus due to his dependency on alcohol.

Immediately after the crash, one of the students Mason realises that his fellow pupil Freya is still in the van and tries to help her as she is stuck between the luggage.

(Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

New character in the village Freya, played by Ellie Henry, tells him that she cannot feel her legs and she is later rushed to hospital by the paramedics while the police breathalyse John.

The hospital later reveals that Freya will not make a full recovery from her injuries.

Freya is the daughter of Lexi Calden, portrayed by Natalie Anderson.

Freya played by Ellie Henry (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Discussing joining the Channel 4 soap, Henry said: “To join the cast of Hollyoaks and be thrown straight into filming a stunt has been incredible, and unlike anything I could’ve imagined.

“Freya has so much to come to terms with after the crash and, as a disabled actor, I feel privileged to be able to tell her story.

“I’ve had a wonderful time filming so far and have already learnt a great deal from other actors who I’ve been fortunate enough to work closely with.