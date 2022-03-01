Mads Mikkelsen declares war on muggles in new Harry Potter spinoff trailer

Mads Mikkelsen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Premiere – London

Mads Mikkelsen declares war on “muggles” in a new trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts spin-off.

The actor, who plays evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, faces off against Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore in the new film: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The three-minute clip shows epic struggles between the two rival magical factions and a multitude of fantastical CGI creatures.

Among cheering crowds who shoot flashes of green smoke into the air Mikkelsen declares: “The time is close my brothers and sisters. Our war with the muggles begins today.”

Watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in cinemas April 8. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/wzLibnnSQB — Fantastic Beasts UK (@BeastsMovieUK) February 28, 2022

“What you’re doing is madness,” Law later tells him as the two sit across a table.

“I’ll burn down their world with or without you,” Mikkelsen replies, as the room bursts into flames.

Joining Law and Mikkelsen are returning franchise stars Eddy Redmayne and Dan Fogler, who reprise their respective roles as Newt Scamander and friendly muggle Jacob Kowalski.

The trailer also sees Fogler, who is a muggle (non magical person) receive a wand from Redmayne, later asking “can I keep this?”

Check out the new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in cinemas April 8. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/AjMsth1fXm — Fantastic Beasts UK (@BeastsMovieUK) February 28, 2022

A series of posters were released ahead of the trailer showing the rival wizarding factions of Dumbledore’s first army and Grindelwald’s disciples.

Among other stars appearing in the cast are Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams and Callum Turner.