Real identity of Traffic Cone revealed on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer

Aled Jones has been revealed as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer.

The Walking In The Air singer was unmasked during the semi-final of the ITV show, saying: “Can I go back to being classical and choral now?”

Asked why he wanted to take part he said: “It’s so uplifting and when will I ever sing Rick Astley and the Pina Colada song again?”

? Did YOU guess TRAFFIC CONE'S REAL IDENTITY? ? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/lSUzgWi9XC — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 5, 2022

After he was unmasked, judge Jonathan Ross said: “I’m kicking myself.”

Jones had dazzled the panel with his rendition of Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

After his identity was disclosed, Jones wrote on Twitter: “What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do!

“Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv – come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March.”

What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do! Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv – come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March 😉 #TrafficCone #TheCone #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/xwJIrDx4Ns — Aled Jones (@realaled) February 5, 2022

The semi-final of the show saw Dame Joan Collins join Ross and fellow panellists Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.