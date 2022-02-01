Amanda Holden shares tribute on stillborn son’s 11th birthday

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her stillborn son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, has said she is “still grateful” for him in a post to her 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Holden shared a photo of a pair of new-born footprints and wrote: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo.”

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and presenters Stacey Dooley and Ruth Langsford were among those sending Holden messages of support.

Langsford, 61, commented: “Sending you love and a huge hug.”

X Factor contestants Alexandra Burke and JLS star Aston Merrygold also sent their best wishes alongside former The Only Way Is Essex stars Samanatha Faiers and Mario Falcone.

In 2011, at seven months pregnant, Holden got a scan which revealed that Theo’s heart had stopped.

Holden underwent a caesarean at West Middlesex University Hospital, where she had trained as a midwife for an ITV documentary called Out Of My Depth in 2009.

Her experience prompted her to set up Theo’s Hope in 2018, a fund providing bereavement counsellors in maternity units around the UK.