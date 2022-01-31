Notification Settings

Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

The first series of Next In Fashion launched last year.

Gigi Hadid will replace Alexa Chung on season two of the Netflix show Next In Fashion.

The catwalk star, 26, has signed up to co-host the TV competition alongside Queer Eye star Tan France.

The first series saw designers compete for a 250,000 US dollar prize and the opportunity to debut their collection with fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

Hadid began her modelling career aged two after being discovered by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and has gone on to work with brands including Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and more.

She has made more than 30 cover appearances for various international editions of Vogue.

France wrote on Instagram: “Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!

“You read that right! The secret’s out.”

He credited them meeting over video call to Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, who also appeared as a judge during the first series.

The official Instagram page of the show also shared a photo of the pair with the caption: “SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2!”

France rose to fame as one of the Fab Five in Netflix makeover series Queer Eye, which launched a sixth series in December.

Hadid has been involved in an on-off relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and the pair share a daughter.

