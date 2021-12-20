Notification Settings

JLS star Oritse Williams announces engagement

ShowbizPublished:

The singer popped the question during the band’s reunion tour.

Oritse Williams of JLS

JLS star Oritse Williams has said he is “on cloud nine” as he announced his engagement to Kazz Kumar.

The singer, 35, revealed he popped the question while he was touring with JLS during their Beat Again reunion shows in October.

Williams told Hello! magazine he staged an elaborate ruse for the surprise proposal at the Miskin Manor hotel near Cardiff, telling Kumar they were visiting for a Valentine-themed photoshoot with motorcycle company Harley-Davidson.

He said: “I went all in. I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and moodboards.

“Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards.”

He popped the question with a “one-in-a-universe” ring, telling the magazine: “I wanted to find a colour similar to Kazz’s favourite crystal, rose quartz, so I had a pink sapphire flown over from Sri Lanka, which is where her heritage is from.”

Now the couple are set to tie the knot, he said: “We’re on cloud nine – or should I say nine trillion?”

Referring to bandmates Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, he added: “The boys are over the moon for both of us.”

Discussing plans for the big day, he said: “With an Asian and an Afro-Caribbean family coming together, we’re going to have good food, good music, good vibes and a great time – that’s for sure.”

There will also be music courtesy of his JLS bandmates, he hinted, adding: “They’re a big part of my family – and now Kazz’s family. They’ve got to bring some entertainment to the table.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

