Who is I’m A Celebrity champion Danny Miller?

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been crowned king of the castle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The soap star, 30, triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third, during the final at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

Your WINNER of #ImACeleb 2021 and the brand new King of the Castle is Danny! ??? pic.twitter.com/0ANxtEsMjB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021

Miller started his career in children’s drama series Grange Hill in 2007 but is best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap Emmerdale.

He has featured on and off for the past 13 years, and has picked up numerous awards for the role, including three British Soap Awards for best actor in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Miller has also received four National Television Award nominations for serial drama performance over the years.

As Dingle, he has been involved in some of Emmerdale’s most headline-grabbing storylines, such as coming to terms with his sexuality as a gay man, a suicide attempt and self-harm.

Just before he entered the Welsh castle, the actor announced he was leaving his long-standing role so he could focus on his fiancee and newborn son.

Miller is engaged to Steph Jones and they welcomed their son Albert on October 25.

During the final episode, Miller told presenters Ant and Dec he had gone on the show to secure his child’s future financially.

He said: “I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn’t financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that.

“It would set me and my family up. I feel like I have done it. I feel proud of myself and I hope my family are as well.”