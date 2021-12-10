Clarke Peters among stars to read at carol service for music therapy charity

Nile Rodgers, Alice Eve and Rory Bremner

The Wire’s Clarke Peters, Star Trek actress Alice Eve and comedian Rory Bremner have been announced as special guests at a fundraising carol service for a leading music therapy charity.

The famous faces will give festive readings at the Christmas concert by Nordoff Robbins’ charity, which provides music therapy to help people in the UK affected by physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.

Sir Rod Stewart, Irish singer Imelda May and saxophonist Jess Gillam will also perform at the event, which will be held at St Luke’s Church in south London on December 14.

Peters, who also starred in 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, said: “Music is an important part of my life and I think that everyone should be able to experience the joy that music can bring.

“That’s why Nordoff Robbins’ work is so vital – providing access to children and adults who may not be able to communicate in other ways.

“The impact that music therapy can have is incredible – enabling people to express themselves, often for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to being part of Nordoff Robbins’ Carol Service in the wonderful setting of St Luke’s Church.”

Chic frontman Nile Rodgers will also host a free-to-view online concert, titled The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas 2021, for the charity on December 19.

The streamed event will feature carols and readings from St Luke’s Church along with exclusive additional performances from stars around the world.

“I understand the power of music and have witnessed how music therapy can connect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world.

“It’s the universal values that we can all express through music that brings us together in a unique way.

“I’m honoured to be hosting this special online concert for the second year running, bringing together some of my friends from the music world, including one of my favourites – Sir Rod Stewart – who feel just as passionately as I do about the important work of Nordoff Robbins.”

Nordoff Robbins have said their music therapists worked with 5,782 individuals throughout 2020 and they aim to increase this number in 2022.

Sandra Schembri, Nordoff Robbins’ chief executive, said: “We believe that all people in our society – including those who may feel isolated through physical or mental illness – have unlimited potential to be empowered through music.

“We are beyond thankful to everyone who is making this event happen – to our funding partner, Merck Mercuriadis and his Hipgnosis Songs Fund, as well as to all the artists involved who are helping us to celebrate Christmas with a unique opportunity to join such a wonderful line up of stars.

“With the support of everybody attending our carol service and joining in by donating online we’ll be able to make a real difference to the people we work with. This year’s event is a true celebration of the power of music for all members of society.”