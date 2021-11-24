Ant McPartlin: That image will live with me for a long time

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Ant McPartlin joked “that image will live with me for a long time” after watching TV presenter Richard Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial on I’m A Celebrity.

The Castle Kitchen Nightmares task saw the Good Morning Britain presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a kitchen “full of castle critters” after a public vote.

Presenters McPartlin and Declan Donnelly laughed from the sidelines after encouraging the 65-year-old to go down the chute head first, with McPartlin adding: “That image will live with me for a long time.”

Richard, that's a tangerine, not a star! Watch Richard Madeley crawl his way through rotten fruit and veg in tonight's Castle Kitchen Nightmares!

During the trial, rotten food was dumped on Madeley, who said: “That’s seven tons of fruit, I’ll never find a star in here. Oh, it’s freezing. Oh, this is really, really hard…there’s just no way of sorting the wheat from the [chaff].”

After searching in dark chambers for 10 minutes as fish guts and offal fell on him, the klaxon sounded with Madeley only managing to get four out of 10 stars, securing a meal of squirrel for the camp.

The episode saw the contestants, who had been split into two groups, reunite in the castle, with Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge shedding tears of happiness.

It was touch-and-go whether Dame Arlene Phillips or music producer and DJ Naughty Boy, who had both been staying in The Clink, would rejoin the main camp, after having been made to act as their servants, doing their washing up and chopping their wood.

In the Telegraph, Madeley said: “I thought there might be a bit of friction at the outset because we’ve been down there all the time and they’ve been up here at our expense.”

Dame Arlene added: “I was very nervous walking into the main camp and what was inside was a group of people so welcoming I felt quite emotional.”