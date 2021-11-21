Adele sips mug of tea as she performs to A-list audience during ITV special

Adele releases new music

Adele admitted she was “very, very nervous” and sipped from a mug of tea as she opened her ITV special.

An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month in front of an A-list audience, saw the singer perform songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks and take questions from famous fans.

Taking to the stage for an opening salvo of hits including Hometown Glory and Hello, Adele was backed by three vocalists and wore a black gown studded with glittering jewels.

“I got really emotional when I came round the bend up there,” she said.

“I am very, very nervous. Of course I am.”

The 33-year-old, who now lives in Los Angeles, also quipped that she had been given a mug of chamomile tea and not a “hot honey” as requested.

Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George were among those watching on.

Adele was forced to restart her new single Easy On Me after botching the intro.

Swearing loudly, she told her band: “One more time. I’m really scared.”

Hollywood star Jackson and Dawn French were among the celebrity guests who stood to ask questions, with the latter asking whether strangers ever opened up to her about their personal lives due to the emotional nature of her music.

Responding to a question from England football manager Gareth Southgate, Adele told him: “I loved watching you this summer. It was one of the best.”

He replied: “Thank you for your support. We saw the videos of you getting quite into it.”

Asked who, of all the celebrities in the room, she would most like to collaborate with, Adele chose actor Daniel Kaluuya.

She said: “Obviously I’m not an actress, but I just think that you are the greatest actor.

“I really, really do. I am mesmerised by you and your work.”