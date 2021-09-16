Scottish Album of the Year: Longlist of 20 artists announced

Biffy Clyro

Twenty albums released during the pandemic have been longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award.

Debut albums from the likes of The Snuts, Joesef, and Lizzie Reid feature alongside acts such as Biffy Clyro, Mogwai and Arab Strap.

The winner of the national prize, now in its 10th year, will take home a £20,000 reward.

Finalists were chosen by 100 music industry figures, who drew up the 20 finalists from 327 eligible albums, and the winner of the ward will be announced in a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Saturday October 23.

The Snuts, who cancelled their recent TRNSMT gig after a band member contracted Covid-19, are the first Scottish band in 14 years to get to number one with their debut album, W.L.

The band, from West Lothian, said: “We are delighted for our debut album W.L. to be in the running for Scottish Album of the Year award. It’s an album that’ll always be close to our hearts and the hearts of our fans.”

Joesef, from Glasgow, whose sound has been compared to the late Amy Winehouse, said: “I’m proud to say I love these tunes and to be acknowledged in this way means a lot to me.

“I thought my managers were joking at first but aye cheers.”

Robert Kilpatrick, of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “With a massive congratulations to 2021’s longlist also comes a thank you – to the artists and their teams for providing escape, connection and outstanding bodies of work at a time when we’ve never needed them more.”

The longlist for the Scottish Album of the Year:

AiiTee – Love Don’t Fall

Andrew Wasylyk – Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation

Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

Bemz – Saint of Lost Causes

Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

Carla J.Easton – WEIRDO

Erland Cooper – Landform (Ft Marta Salogni)

Fergus McCreadie – Cairn

Jenny Sturgeon – The Living Mountain

Joesef – Does It Make You Feel Good?

Kubler Ross – Kubler Ross

Lizzie Reid – Cubicle

Matt Carmichael – Where Will the River Flow

Mogwai – As The Love Continues

Paul Towndrow – Deepening The River

Rachel Newton – To The Awe

Stanley Odd – STAY ODD

TAAHLIAH – Angelica

The Ninth Wave – Happy Days!

The Snuts – W.L.