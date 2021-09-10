RSC boss on compassionate leave after husband Antony Sher’s terminal diagnosis

The RSC, Stratford-upon-Avon

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has announced he is taking a period of compassionate leave after his husband Sir Antony Sher was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Gregory Doran said in a statement that he will be caring for his husband following the diagnosis.

He will return to his job at the theatre company, which is based in Stratford-upon-Avon, early next year.

Gregory Doran, our Artistic Director, is due to take a period of compassionate leave. Read our full statement at: https://t.co/jh41xhfr26 pic.twitter.com/4qLBNLlPpP — The RSC (@TheRSC) September 10, 2021

Sir Antony has starred in a number of RSC productions, including a role in 2016 in King Lear.

The RSC said in a statement that he has had “a long and celebrated association with the company”.

RSC deputy artistic director Erica Whyman will take on Doran’s role until he returns.

Doran said: “I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect.

“I expect to return in early 2022.”

The Prince of Wales and Gregory Doran (Jacob King/PA)

Doran was appointed as RSC artistic director in 2012 after previously working as an actor with the company.

Nigel Hugill, RSC chair, said: “All our thoughts are very much with Greg and Tony at this extremely difficult time.