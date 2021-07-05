The Overtones star Darren Everest and fiance Rhea Bailey share baby news

Rhea Bailey

The Overtones singer Darren Everest has revealed he is expecting a baby with fiancee Rhea Bailey.

The musician, 40, and the former Coronation Street actress, 37, shared the news shortly after they got engaged and bought a new home together.

Everest told Hello! magazine: “We know we’re very lucky.

“With the new house, the engagement and the baby, we feel very blessed.”

Darren Everest and Rhea Bailey (Hello!/PA)

The couple have said they plan to have the baby at home, following the example of Bailey’s sister, the singer Corinne Bailey Rae.

Bailey, who played Caz Hammond in the ITV soap, said: “My sister had two really successful home births with an independent midwife, and she had really beautiful experiences.

“I wanted to have a similar experience and statistically it’s actually safer to have your baby at home.

“It can usually reduce the amount of time you’re in labour as well so that was really appealing to me, plus Darren gets to be with me the whole time.

“Corinne has been encouraging me and guiding me and we’re using the same independent midwife team.

“Our kids will be close in age so we are excited about that; it will be nice to have cousin playmates.”

The couple , who first met at a birthday party thrown for Bailey’s former Coronation Street co-star Kym Marsh, got engaged in March when they moved into their first home together and Everest said: “We can all get this idea of perfection when you want it to be at sunset, on a lake etc.

“But the perfect moment was just us being in our new house with the dog at the start of a new journey.”

Bailey added: “There was this beautiful big red bow around the house.

“Darren gave me a massive bouquet of flowers and he had had two champagne flutes engraved with our names and the date.

“We opened the champagne and he started talking about our relationship and then he started quivering! I was wondering why and then he got down on one knee.

“I just burst into tears – we were just both completely overcome with emotion.”

(Hello!)