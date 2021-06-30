Catherine Tate to write, direct and star in Netflix comedy series

Catherine Tate

Catherine Tate is to write, direct and star in a new Netflix comedy series, the streaming giant has announced.

Hard Cell will see the comedian play a number of different characters inside a prison.

Tate said: “Exciting ain’t it?”

Catherine Tate will write, direct, and star in a new comedy series called Hard Cell. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of a women’s prison. pic.twitter.com/fr62AdszJB — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 30, 2021

Netflix tweeted: “Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of a women’s prison.”

A promotional image for the comedy shows Tate posing for a police mugshot.

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.