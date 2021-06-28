Martin Lewis addresses prospect of full-time role on Good Morning Britain

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis has confirmed he will not take on a permanent role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, but has not ruled out future host appearances.

The financial expert usually appears on the ITV show to give viewers money saving advice, but is guest hosting alongside Susanna Reid from Monday to Wednesday this week.

Asked on Twitter if he would consider doing it full-time, he responded: “No. My role is saving people money.

“I’m very flattered to have been asked to guest present. I enjoyed it today.”

No. My role is saving people money. I'm very flattered to have been asked to guest present. I enjoyed it today. And if the week goes well Id be happy to do holiday cover and pop back a few times a year, yet my normal mission takes priority, so wouldnt/can't do it full time. 🙂 https://t.co/9JuZJEre10 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 28, 2021

He added: “And if the week goes well I’d be happy to do holiday cover and pop back a few times a year, yet my normal mission takes priority, so wouldn’t/can’t do it full time.”

He also tweeted about the experience: “I hope it worked for you, bit of a baptism of fire @susannareid100 and the team very generous with their help and support.”

During the show there was a lively debate about the fact that Lewis did not wear a tie, which is customary for male presenters.

And you won your campaign to ditch the tie! https://t.co/zLMq6ZRwft — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) June 28, 2021

Defending his decision, Lewis said: “In what I do, because I talk about money as a day job, I’ve always had a deliberate thing I won’t wear a tie because it appears corporate, and when you’re talking money I want people to understand I’m not on the corporate side, I’m on the other side.

“And therefore I feel smart is good, but I’m not going to wear a tie.”

He then announced that the show would carry out a poll on Twitter so viewers could decide whether they believed him wearing a tie was necessary or not.

Welcome to GMB @MartinSLewis ? We're kicking off Martin's time on the show with a poll about whether or not he should wear a tie. Vote in our poll and have your say! Watch GMB ?https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ@susannareid100 | #GMB pic.twitter.com/HqIjK0Lk1w — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 28, 2021

The poll received some 40,000 votes in five hours with more than 89% stating “He needn’t wear a tie”.

Lewis was praised by viewers online for his calm presence but also his direct approach while interviewing former Conservative MP Edwina Currie, who appeared on the show to defend former health secretary Matt Hancock after his resignation over the weekend.

He is the latest presenter to take on the main role after Piers Morgan’s explosive exit in March.