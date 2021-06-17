Billie Eilish discusses fan reaction to her British Vogue photoshoot

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has responded to fans who think her recent British Vogue photoshoot showed she had grown as a person, saying: “That’s not OK.”

The pop superstar, 19, won widespread praise in May after swapping her usually baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-20th century pin-ups.

A photo from the shoot posted on the American singer’s Instagram account became the fastest to hit one million likes at the time, reaching the milestone in six minutes.

During a cover interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish dismissed the idea her change in style represented personal “growth”.

She said: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue (from) a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes (next to) the picture of (the latest Vogue).

“Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’. I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that’.”

Eilish also described the challenges of being a public figure and facing criticism for doing things considered “problematic” by some of her fans.

The singer has been the victim of body-shaming online and last year spoke about the issue in a short film called Not My Responsibility.

She said: “I wish that I could tell the fans everything I think and feel and it wouldn’t live on the internet forever.

“And be spoken about and called problematic, or called whatever the f*** anybody wants to call any thoughts that a human has.

“The other sad thing is that they don’t actually know me. And I don’t really know them, but obviously we’re connected.

“The problem is you feel like you know somebody, but you don’t. And then it’s like, yeah. It’s just a lot.”

Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is to be released on July 30.