Russell Crowe shares tribute following death of his ‘beautiful dad’

Russell Crowe has paid tribute to his father’s “sparkly eyes and cheeky attitude” following his death at the age of 85.

The Hollywood actor said John Alexander Crowe died on Tuesday in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia.

Crowe, the star of films including Gladiator, Robin Hood and A Beautiful Mind, shared a message with his 2.7 million followers on Twitter.

The 56-year-old wrote: “I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.

“I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world whose heart he touched and whose ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

Crowe wrote that his father had spent the last 25 years living in Coffs Harbour, a city on the north coast of New South Wales known for its beaches.

The star grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, before his family moved to Sydney, Australia, when he was four.

Both his parents worked as film set caterers, while his father also managed a hotel.

The Oscar-winning actor has reportedly joined the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder, which is currently in production in Australia.