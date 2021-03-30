Pharrell Williams calls for ‘transparency’ after fatal shooting of his cousin

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams has called for “transparency, honesty and justice” as he revealed his cousin had been killed in a shooting in the US.

The musician said his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was a “bright light and someone who always showed up for others”.

Last week it was reported that two people had died during a series of shootings in Virginia Beach.

Williams, 47, who was brought up in the city, wrote on Instagram: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure.

“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings.

“He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve.

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Pharrell Williams (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He shared the message alongside a picture of his cousin.

On Monday, Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement that a police officer had been involved in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch.