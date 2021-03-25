Corrie star Helen Flanagan gives birth to third child

British Soap Awards 2018 – London

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has welcomed her third child – a baby boy.

The 30-year-old’s footballer partner Scott Sinclair, 32, announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of them together in bed, Sinclair told how the child, who they have called Charlie Scott, arrived on his birthday.

He wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!! welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21.”

The couple already share two daughters – Matilda, who was born in 2015, and Delilah, who was born in 2018.

Friends of the couple including fellow Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and football coach and former player John Terry sent their congratulations.

Flanagan previously said she plans this to be her final child, writing on Instagram ahead of her due date: “This is definitely my last pregnancy.

She has been engaged to Sinclair since 2018 and in February 2020 the couple postponed their wedding.

The actress, who has played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street on and off since 2000, has also appeared in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Last year she pledged to stop editing her Instagram photos in order to be a better role model for her daughters.