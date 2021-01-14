Rufus Hound compares Dancing On Ice to having ‘knives tied to our feet’

Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound has compared Dancing On Ice to performing with “knives tied to our feet” after Graham Bell’s professional partner was badly injured by an ice blade.

Former Olympic skier Bell, 55, and his partner, pro skater Yebin Mok, were involved in a “freak accident” which resulted in her leg being lacerated by the blade.

Bell will no longer compete this weekend but will take part in the group dance.

Rufus Hound (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Hound and his partner Robin Johnstone, who were due to dance next week, will compete in Bell’s place, while Bell will skate as part of the second group of six celebrities taking to the ice on January 24.

The comedian said: “If Strictly announced they were going to do a week where all of the dancers had knives tied to their feet there would be a public outcry, it would be seen as being far too dangerous.

“‘Why would you do that? What a terrible idea!’ But we are doing that five time a week and live on Sundays.”

Mok received “immediate medical attention” and is resting and healing, ITV has said.

Yebin Mok (ITV)

Bell will partner Karina Manta, who will step in for Mok, when he performs next weekend.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield said the accident was “proof now that Dancing On Ice really is the most dangerous show”.

Yebin Mok suffered a ‘freak accident’ (ITV)

Holly Willoughby added: “This week Olympic skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg.”

Schofield continued: “We had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture which we cannot show you on TV, Holly couldn’t even look at it… it was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade, you could see the tendons.

“It is a dangerous show, she’s going to be out of the show for quite a few weeks I think.”

Meanwhile Hound spoke of the challenges for male contestants when it comes to executing difficult lifts on ice.

He said: “When you’re the male you’ve got to not only learn to ice dance but also learn to support the weight of another whole human being.

“Those are the challenges I face whereas the challenges that the female contestants will face is having to make these long flowing lines and try and transition gracefully from one position to another as well as actually show they can really do the moves and show they have learned to ice dance.

“So it does feel like it’s harder in lots of respects because the responsibility of not dropping your female pro on her head or face or putting an ice skate through their hand or what have you, but I wouldn’t say that it feels more challenging to me than it would feel to any other contestants.”

Mok’s injury comes after Rebekah Vardy revealed she injured her professional partner so badly during Dancing On Ice rehearsals that he had to go to hospital.