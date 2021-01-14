Katie Price ‘has decided to move son Harvey to residential college’

Harvey holds the hand of his mother, Katie Price

Katie Price has decided to move her son Harvey into a residential college, according to a news report.

The Sun said the disabled 18-year-old, who is Price’s son with former footballer Dwight Yorke, will be taught skills which will help him to lead a more independent life.

Harvey suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and learning and behavioural difficulties as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

Katie Price says she is trying to give her son the ‘chance to live an independent life’ (Chris Radburn/PA)

Price told the newspaper: “It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

She added: “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.

“I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him.

“When he’s three hours away it will break my heart because I won’t be able to get there as I’ve got to juggle him with my other kids.”

Price said that “when he goes to college he will learn to be an adult”.